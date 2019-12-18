January 14, 1964 December 9, 2019 On Monday, December 9, 2019, Russell Kidd, loyal friend and loving father of three children, passed away at the age of 55. Russell was born on January 14, 1964 in Roanoke, Virginia to Kathryn Sumner Kidd and Russell Earl "Pete" Kidd Sr. Russell worked in the service industry throughout his life until deciding to retire early and break into real estate. Russell had a passion for the outdoors, history, and historic architecture. He combined these passions to renovate and open Locust Hill Manor, an event venue in Wythe County, Va. He was known for his quick wit, contagious laughter, and compassionate and generous spirit by all who had the fortune of meeting him. Russell was preceded in death by his mother, Kitty; his father, Pete; his sister, Kathryn Lee Gaskins; and his youngest child, Brandon Russell Kidd. He is survived by his two daughters, Ava Victoria Kidd and Rachel Sumner Kidd; his niece, Kathryn Brooke Lopez; his aunt, Bonnie Coleman; and several cousins. A celebration of Russell's life that touched so many will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Russell's home in Roanoke, Va. at 4 p.m. Flowers or donations may be sent to 2563 Rutrough Rd. Roanoke, Va.

