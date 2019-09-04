KIDD, Lois Jean September 1, 2019 Lois Jean Kidd went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was born in Pulaski, Va., the eldest child of Jack and Nellie Harrell. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband, Johnnie and brother, Donnie. Jean and Johnnie lived in Carroll County, Va. for many years where they were active members of First United Methodist Church of Hillsville and their community. Those left to cherish her memory include a sister, Louise "Deasy" Grady of Lynchburg, Va.; daughter, Karen of Collinsville, Va.; son, Mark and wife Rebecca of Abingdon, Va.; grandson, Corey Duncan and wife Jnel of Chesapeake, Va., granddaughter, Jenna Duncan and husband Jon of Seattle, Wash., three great grandchildren, Conner, Camdyn, Caydence Duncan of Chesapeake, Va. Several cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the care givers of Senior Home Share and Mountain Valley Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Camp Dickenson, 801 Camp Dickenson Lane, Fries Virginia, 24330. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Hillsville with Pastor Robert Smith and Pastor Ty Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Va. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Hillsville. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Kidd family.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Cox, Comcast and Dish customers mad about not getting ACC Network
-
‘The NCAA process is horrible’: Brock Hoffman's family blindsided by final ruling
-
Injury bug bites Virginia Tech in big way during loss to Boston College
-
Virginia Tech football: Turnover-troubled Hokies tripped up by BC
-
HORNE, Brian Richard Hubert
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.