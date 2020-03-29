July 15, 1967 March 27, 2020 Richard "Richie" Eddie Kidd Jr., 52, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was a graduate of Radford High School and attended Virginia Tech. Survivors include his parents, Richard Eddie Kidd Sr. and Geneta Ann Gardner Kidd; sister and brother-in-law, Mitzi and Steven Reed; and many other relatives and friends. Due to the current restrictions, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, only 10 people at a time will be allowed into the funeral home for viewing, between the hours of 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020. The family will not be present. Funeral services will be private and interment will be in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Fairlawn Rescue Squad. The Kidd family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

