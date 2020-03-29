July 15, 1967 March 27, 2020 Richard "Richie" Eddie Kidd Jr., 52, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was a graduate of Radford High School and attended Virginia Tech. Survivors include his parents, Richard Eddie Kidd Sr. and Geneta Ann Gardner Kidd; sister and brother-in-law, Mitzi and Steven Reed; and many other relatives and friends. Due to the current restrictions, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, only 10 people at a time will be allowed into the funeral home for viewing, between the hours of 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020. The family will not be present. Funeral services will be private and interment will be in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Fairlawn Rescue Squad. The Kidd family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virginia Tech makes new offer to entice campus-bound students to leave
-
New COVID-19 case reported in Roanoke County; state death toll now at 9
-
Coronavirus claims Virginia musician, minister Landon Spradlin
-
Virginia ABC stores to cut operating hours effective Friday
-
Virginia K-12 schools closed for remainder of academic year
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.