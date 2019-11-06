KIDD Jimmy Edward October 21, 2019 Jimmy Edward Kidd, 66, of Salem, Va., passed away at Sovah Health in Martinsville, Va., on Monday, October 21, 2019. A private burial will be held at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

