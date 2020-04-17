April 15, 2020 Guy Raymond Kidd, 92, of Fincastle, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. His wife, Mae and her family will invite you at a later date to join them in a celebration of life at the Cloverdale Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000. Arrangements by Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan.
