KIDD Carolyn King August 5, 2019 Carolyn King Kidd, 70, of Floyd, passed away on August 5, 2019 at Skyline Manor Nursing Home, in Floyd, Va. She had been a resident there for 36 years. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl W. King; brother, David E. King; and son, Earl Nelson Kidd. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Mary and Reginald Clark; brother and wife, Bobby and Vanessa Clark; sister-in-law, Annetta King; uncles, John King (Sandy), Richard Wimmer (Linda), Sidna Wimmer (Margaret); aunts, Sarah Quesenberry (Donnie), and Gwinn Angle; along with several cousins; nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Stonewall Methodist Church with the Rev. Darren Landon officiating. Interment will follow in Stonewall Cemetery. Friends may call after 6 p.m. on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at Gardner Funeral Home where the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Online condolences may be made http://www.gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
