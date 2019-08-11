KIDD Betty Jean August 9, 2019 Betty Jean Kidd, 82, of Salem, passed away at her residence on Friday, August 9, 2019. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Lotz Chapel in Salem on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park.

