KEYSER Carolyn Brooks Thomas November 9, 1921 September 6, 2019 Carolyn Brooks Thomas Keyser, 97, of Pulaski, Va., and formerly of Blacksburg, Va., on Friday, September 6, 2019, peacefully passed at the Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center, Pulaski, Va. She was pre-deceased by her loving husbands, Howard Adams Thomas, who died in 1982, and William Keyser, who died in 1989. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Carol Thomas Hancock (Gary) of Pulaski, Va., and her son, Howard "Tommy" Thomas of Micanopy, Fla. and Harrisonburg, Va., two grandsons, Matthew Hancock (Dorsey) of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Andrew Thomas, a student at Duke University; one great grandson, Lucca Bowie Hancock-Massey of Brooklyn, N.Y. Carolyn will also be remembered by her loving sister, Ruth Muir, Iowa City, Iowa and her brother Dr. Dana Brooks (Dot) of Pennsylvania and Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and a host of beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Born November 9, 1921, Carolyn was a long-time resident of the Northern Virginia area, having grown up in Falls Church, received a teaching degree from the University of North Carolina in Greensboro. During WWII, Carolyn taught at Swanson Middle School in Westover, Va. Later Carolyn was one of the first ESL teachers in Fairfax County. Her passion for genealogical research took her on many travels. Carolyn was a long-time member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the National Society of Magna Carta Dames, the National Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century, and the Woman's Club of Falls Church. She was also a member of the Falls Church Presbyterian Church in Falls Church, Va., where she served as a deacon. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Carolyn began playing bridge as a teenager and continued to play throughout her lifetime, enjoying the company of many wonderful friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church Children's Ministry in Pulaski, Va. Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.