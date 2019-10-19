KEY Phillip Winfrey February 20, 1933 October 18, 2019 Phillip Winfrey Key of Roanoke, Va., peacefully passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Roman Eagle Nursing Home. Phillip had been living at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Danville since July of 2018. Phillip was born on February 20, 1933 in Roanoke, Va. to Lucille Pierce Key and Edward Shackford Key. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Roanoke and joined the United States Marine Corp Reserve from 1951-1952. He attended Hampden Sydney College where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree. He played football, basketball and was a member of the Who's Who in American College and Universities. Upon graduation, he began a 36 year marketing career with IBM. He married Annette Nutter Key and together they raised three children; Phillip W. Key Jr. of Smith Mountain Lake, Va., Rachel K. Boyer and husband John, Shelley K. Blackwell and husband Torrey all of Danville. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Delos W. Boyer, Jonas P. Boyer, Key Blackwell, Noah T. Blackwell and Lucy Blackwell. He was a devoted father and grandfather who loved to share stories and pictures to anyone willing to listen. He was also a proud member of the Roanoke Sports Club and an avid sports fan and loved watching college football with his family and friends. He is also survived by his sister, Bettie Kay Deshazo of Birmingham, Ala. He is predeceased by his sisters, Katherine Kay Davis and Shirley Key Clayton. He is also predeceased by two brothers, James Carty Key and Edward S. Key. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at West Main Baptist Church, private internment will follow at Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service at West Main Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Key family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com

