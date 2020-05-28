June 7, 1966 May 22, 2020 Jennie Thurman Key, 53, of Moneta, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, James Thurman; multiple uncles; and her beloved English bulldog, Tito. Jennie is survived by her husband of six years, Ricky Key; daughter, Amber Pruett (Trevor); stepdaughter, Melissa Buford; grandchildren, Hadley and Tucker Faw, and LaMarcus Buford; mother, Mary B. Thurman; and sisters, Patricia Lewis, and Susan Witt (Wendell). She was born in Roanoke on June 7, 1966. Jennie graduated from William Fleming High School and worked in production for more than 20 years at Magnets USA. She loved working puzzles and spending time with her grandkids. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Callahan officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the funeral home. Visitors are asked to observe the COVID-19 guidelines. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
