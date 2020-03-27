January 19, 1962 March 25, 2020 Jeffrey Wayne Key, 58, of Bedford, died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born in Bedford, Va. on January 19, 1962, a son of Peggy Dooley Key and the late Granville Herbert Key. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughters, Laurie Patterson and husband, Jason, Brenda Underwood and husband, Stephen; son, Johnathan "Johnny" Key and wife, Chelsea; brothers, Bill Key and wife, Margaret, David Key and wife, Laura; sister, Jody Lineberry and husband, Rixey; grandchildren, Emily and Jacob Patterson, and Stephen and Jesse Underwood; special friend, Teresa Zimmerman; special dog, Maggie; therapy dog, Dexter; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A private family graveside service will be held at Peaks Church Community Cemetery. A visitation will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Villamont Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

