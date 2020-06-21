June 16, 2020 On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Martha C. Kessler, 92, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed quietly from this life to her eternal life while holding the hand of her son, David. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vaden D. Kessler; her father and mother, George W. and Ella Pearl Crowe; sisters-in-law, June K. Siler and husband, Bruce, and Dot K. Dulaney and husbands, Jimmy Hutton and Bill Dulaney. Martha is survived by her sons, John Michael (Mike) Kessler and his wife, Cheryl, and David Kent Kessler and his wife, Rhonda. She is also survived by two dearly loved grandsons, Preston and Daniel Kessler; and many beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Martha loved singing in the choir at Second Presbyterian church and had many lifelong friends in the congregation. She also possessed a green thumb and loved flowers and plants of all types. Martha loved animals and was Mom to many kitties over the years. She never met a stranger and was friend to both residents and staff at Our Lady of the Valley assisted living for the last six years. The family wishes to express our deepest appreciation to the staff of Our Lady of the Valley and Good Samaritan Hospice for their compassionate care of Martha. Due to Martha's wishes and the COVID-19 restrictions there will be no viewing or service at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date and inurnment in the family plot at Glade Spring Presbyterian church will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Martha's memory to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
