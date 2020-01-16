January 14, 2020 John Cline Kessler Jr., 98, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707
Kessler Jr., John Cline
To plant a tree in memory of John Kessler, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.