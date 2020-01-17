January 14, 2020 John C. Kessler Jr., 98, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Anderson Kessler; and sisters, Ethel Kessler Harder and Ruby Kessler Kennedy. John proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II and was awarded the Puple Heart, and Bronze Star. John worked for 30 plus years as a printer with the Roanoke Times. He was a former member of Belmont Presbyterian Church where he served as a Sunday School Superintendent and a Deacon. In more recent years he was a member of Shenandoah Baptist Church. For many years he served as a very successful Sandlot Football Coach with the Williamson Road Recreation Club. Surviving are his sons, David (Anita) Kessler, and Steve (Brenda Bailey) Kessler; grandchildren, Angela (Warren) Kessler, Kyle (Abbie) Kessler, and Kenan (Alexandra) Kessler; great-grandchildren, Tara Kessler, Tessa, Daphne, and Seth Kessler; and numerous cousins and other family members. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, by Pastor Albin Crutchfield. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4:30 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707
Kessler Jr., John Cline
