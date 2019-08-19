KESSINGER JR., James Haden September 13, 1933 - August 16, 2019 James Haden Kessinger Jr., 85, of New Castle, Va., went to be with the Lord on August 16, 2019 peacefully at his home. Born in Montgomery Co. on September 13, 1933, he was a son of the late James Haden and Mary Lou Flinchum Kessinger. He graduated from Newport High School on May 28, 1952. Junior worked at Binswinger Glass Company, Fruehauf Trailer Company as a welder and Catawba Hospital as a maintenance supervisor, where he retired with 20+ years of service. He and his loving wife Loretta (Sis) Wallace of 62 years bought Sinking Creek Store, Labor Day 1967. He was a gun enthusiast and at a younger age enjoyed going to shooting matches where he was quite successful. Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jessie Allen Kessinger. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Loretta (Sis) Kessinger; daughters, Suzanne Lowman (Randy), Nancy Simmons (Joe) and Mary Beth Ratliff; grandchildren, Matthew Lowman, Morgan Lowman, Kathy Penley, Crissy Blankenship, Melissa Christian, Colton Ratliff, & Jamie Ratliff; 13 great-grandchildren, Rachel Penley, Robbie Penley, Kimberly Blankenship, Karrie Blankenship, Kathryn Blankenship, Allie Grace Nixon, Mason Lowman, Julie Kayt Lowman, Reed Lowman, Cora Lowman, Lane Christian, Claire and Kieran; sister, Mary Don Schaffer of Conover, N.C.; brother-in-law, James P. Wallace (Hazel); and many special friends and neighbors. Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church with Pastors Charles Stacy and Raymond Christian officiating. Interment will follow at Ross Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to Simmonsville Fire Dept. or Craig Co. Rescue Squad. Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com.

