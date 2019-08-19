KESSINGER JR., James Haden September 13, 1933 - August 16, 2019 James Haden Kessinger Jr., 85, of New Castle, Va., went to be with the Lord on August 16, 2019 peacefully at his home. Born in Montgomery Co. on September 13, 1933, he was a son of the late James Haden and Mary Lou Flinchum Kessinger. He graduated from Newport High School on May 28, 1952. Junior worked at Binswinger Glass Company, Fruehauf Trailer Company as a welder and Catawba Hospital as a maintenance supervisor, where he retired with 20+ years of service. He and his loving wife Loretta (Sis) Wallace of 62 years bought Sinking Creek Store, Labor Day 1967. He was a gun enthusiast and at a younger age enjoyed going to shooting matches where he was quite successful. Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jessie Allen Kessinger. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Loretta (Sis) Kessinger; daughters, Suzanne Lowman (Randy), Nancy Simmons (Joe) and Mary Beth Ratliff; grandchildren, Matthew Lowman, Morgan Lowman, Kathy Penley, Crissy Blankenship, Melissa Christian, Colton Ratliff, & Jamie Ratliff; 13 great-grandchildren, Rachel Penley, Robbie Penley, Kimberly Blankenship, Karrie Blankenship, Kathryn Blankenship, Allie Grace Nixon, Mason Lowman, Julie Kayt Lowman, Reed Lowman, Cora Lowman, Lane Christian, Claire and Kieran; sister, Mary Don Schaffer of Conover, N.C.; brother-in-law, James P. Wallace (Hazel); and many special friends and neighbors. Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church with Pastors Charles Stacy and Raymond Christian officiating. Interment will follow at Ross Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to Simmonsville Fire Dept. or Craig Co. Rescue Squad. Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Gardner, shot and injured in 2015 attack at Bridgewater Plaza, sues WDBJ
-
A Virginia teen saw a historic black cemetery in disrepair. He recruited his fellow Boy Scouts to restore it.
-
Conservative activist rebukes Virginia Tech's 'leftist' freshman orientation
-
Radford baseball coach Raccuia placed on administrative leave
-
Mountain Valley suspends work on pipeline
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.