August 10, 1936 December 15, 2019 Ida 'Alzie' Kesler, 83, of Hardy, was called to Heaven to be with Jesus on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born on August 10, 1936. She worked on the family dairy farm and retired as a Franklin County School Bus driver. She was preceded in death by the "Love of her Life", Bobby C. Kesler. He is now catching her up on some stories walking the Golden Wheat Fields in Heaven. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Kennett Brown and Sallie Prather Brown; brothers, Joseph Brown and John Brown; half brother, Russell Brown; half sister, Christine Ashwell; very special sister-in-law, Nancy Kesler. Surviving are son, Richard Kesler and wife, Kelly; daughter, Peggy Carr and husband, Alan; grandchildren, Ryan Kesler and wife, Jessica, Kirston Kesler, Korey Hines, Danielle Carr and Dylan Carr; great-grandchildren, Annsley and Colby Kesler; sisters, Joyce Higgs, Betty Gregory, and Della St.Clair; very special brother-in-law, Jimmy H. Kesler; special niece and nephews, Linda Booth and husband, Allen, and family, Donald Kesler, Robert Kesler and wife, Brenda, and family, and David Kesler and wife, Amanda, and family; special cousin, Edward Morgan; and other nieces and nephews. Mom and "Grandma Alzie", you will be missed. A celebration of her life will be at 3 p.m on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton with the Rev. Glen C. Stinnett officiating. Interment will follow in Nineveh Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to thank everyone that helped with mom's care. Special thanks to "Rhonda", "Elizabeth", Nexus Homecare providers, Dr. David Cummings, Dr. Justin Price and Carilion Palliative Care Unit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to White Rock Baptist Church or Nineveh Church.
