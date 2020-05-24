KEPHART JR. Walter April 20, 1926 May 21, 2020 Walter Jacob Kephart Jr., 94, husband of Mary Beth Kephart, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born in Washington, D.C. and was the son of the late Walter J. Kephart Sr. and the late Josephine MacDonald Kephart. Walter was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during World War II. After his discharge from the Navy, he attended and graduated from The College of William & Mary, and later worked for the Veterans Administration as a social worker. He married Mary in 1956 and they had 64 years together. He was a loving and beloved son, husband and father. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Walter Jacob Kephart III and Elizabeth Jarema, as well as a granddaughter, Anna Jarema. There will be no services held at this time. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.

