Rhonda Jean Kennedy, 55, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born in Roanoke on July 31, 1964. Rhonda is survived by her parents, John and Melba Burleson; her brother, Dean Burleson; her children, Jeremiah Burleson and Dakota Kennedy; and her grandchildren, Kaiden and Jackson. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Fincastle Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Instead of flowers or gifts, please honor her with donations to Fincastle Baptist Church, P.O Box 707, Fincastle, VA 24090. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

