October 29, 1939 June 1, 2020 Dale Keniston, 80, passed away on June 1, 2020, at his home in Roanoke, Va., son of Helen and Malcolm Keniston of Plymouth, N.H., he attended Plymouth schools, joined the Air Force and graduated from Plymouth State College. He played sports, coached, and remained a Red Sox fan to the end of his life. He worked in manufacturing and retail for 40 years. Besides his wife, Elaine M. Keniston, he is survived by two sons and a daughter, Dr. Les Keniston, Mrs. Helen Keniston Oney, and Mr. Max Keniston; son-in-law, Mr. William Oney; daughter-in-law, Dr. Leigh Keniston; a sister, Nancy Bird; a niece and nephews and his grandchildren, William, Ian and Lou Oney and Alexandra, Sophia and Malcolm Keniston. Dale will be deeply missed by those he has left behind. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Fair View Cemetery, Roanoke, Va. To send condolences please visit www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Keniston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.