July 16, 2019 Nancy Kempf, 81, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. A Graveside Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from Evergreen Burial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

