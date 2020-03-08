January 7, 1942 March 1, 2020 Christine Platt Kemper of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born on January 7, 1942, in Greenwich, Conn. Tina was preceded in death by her brother, Alexander B. Platt. She is survived by her husband, Talfourd H. Kemper; by her brother, Leonard S. Platt Jr.; sister, Trevor Platt Campbell; by her children, Talfourd H. Kemper Jr. and his wife, Kelly List Kemper, Christine E. Kemper, and Michael B. Kemper; by her granddaughters, Lilly Rush Kemper, Anna Todd Kemper, Rowen Christine Kemper, and Evelyn Christine Kemper; and by her stepgrandsons, Thomas Austin Zappia and Gabriel John Zappia. Tina was born seven minutes ahead of her twin sister, Trevor, leading the way as with many of their adventures together. They spent their childhood in Riverside, Conn., where they sailed and climbed trees and nurtured their love for nature. They continued their adventures as teenagers in Charlottesville, Va. She graduated from Sweetbriar College with a major in mathematics in 1964 and started work in Washington, D.C. programming room-sized computers with punch cards. Tina married Talfourd Kemper in 1965 and they moved to Roanoke, where they remained. She was a member of the Junior League, the Roanoke Modern Arts Club, the Roanoke Assembly, and the National Society of Colonial Dames of America. One of her great delights was her gardens, and she was a dedicated and active member of the Roanoke Valley Garden Club. Her gardens flourished under her care, and she won awards for her decorative flower arranging and became a flower show judge with the Garden Clubs of America. Tina put her talents to use as a member of the Altar Guild at St. John's Episcopal Church for many years. She was a passionate birdwatcher and pursued it with all of her competitive spirit. Tina was a member of the Roanoke Bird Club, and for a number of years she conducted the USGS Breeding Bird Survey in Bath County, Va. She established a bluebird nesting box trail on the family farm, lying between the Cowpasture River and George Washington National Forest, which her family plans to maintain in her memory. Tina spent many years with guidebook and binoculars always near to hand. Tina's eye for detail and beauty permeated every aspect of her life, and those in her company learned much from her grace and poise. Known for her intelligence, gentility, honesty, and determination, Tina was greatly beloved by her family and friends. Services for Tina will be announced at a later date. Donations to the Virginia Society of Ornithology, P.O. Box 5994, Williamsburg, VA 23188, in her memory would be welcomed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
