July 3, 1952 February 3, 2020 Ronnie Lewis Kemp, 67, of Pulaski, passed away on Monday morning, February 3, 2020, at his home. He was born on July 3, 1952, in Pulaski. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Dawn Kemp Edwards; parents, Lewis E. and Aileen D. Kemp; sister, Gayle Kemp; and several aunts and uncles. He retired from Alcatel/Lucent, where he worked for 27 years. He loved sports but mainly Pulaski County Lady Cougar Basketball, as well as all other sports at the high school. He had love for horses and going and watching horse shows. He is survived by brother, Timmy Kemp of Pulaski; son-in-law, Tom Edwards from Roanoke; and several special aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by a very special cousin, Barry Gyunn and wife, Betty; very special friends, Bobby Burgess and Wayne Tickle, also Mike, Shannon, Hunter, and Collin Farr of Hiwassee. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Jordan's Chapel United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Thornspring Church Cemetery in Pulaski, Va. The family will begin receiving friends and family at 1 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, Ronnie requests all donations be made to Pulaski county high school Girls Basketball Team in memory of Ronnie Kemp. Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.
Breaking
Kemp, Ronnie Lewis
To plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Kemp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.