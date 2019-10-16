KELLY Michael A. October 20, 1964 October 11, 2019 Michael A. Kelly, of Roanoke, Va., was born on October 20, 1964. He went to be with the Lord and join his parents and brothers on Friday, October 11, 2019. Leaving behind his beloved family, sons, Harrison Bennett, James Kelly; granddaughter, Maxine Kelly; brothers and sister, Ted, Pat, Tony, Bobby, Lisa; Fiancé, Shannon Harvey; many loving nieces, nephews; and close friends. Michael lived his life with a passion for helping others and with love for family and friends. Please join us Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 1250 E. Main St., Salem, VA 24153, in the Abbey Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11 to 1 p.m. and funeral service will follow visitation at 1 p.m.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.