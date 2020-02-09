January 25, 2020 Betty Sue Kelly, age 85, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the early morning hours in her bed. She was living with her son and granddaughter at their home in Kaufman Texas. She succumbed to COPD. Betty, "Mom", was a vivacious woman whose lively personality and quick wit endeared her to many. She was a unique woman, truly a "character." She had a curious mind, was an avid reader knowledgeable on a wide variety of subjects. She did have her opinions! She was passionate about pro football and had an encyclopedic knowledge of her favorite team the Dallas Cowboys. She loved her children and pets unconditionally. She was preceded in death by husbands, Sydney P. Thrasher and Max R. Kelly; parents, John and Mary Mays; son, Steven Rick Thrasher; brothers, Dick and Roger Mays. Left behind are her children, Michael Thrasher, Suzan Baker and Kim Kelly; son-in-law, Kevin Baker; grandchildren, Steven C. Thrasher, Julian Baker, Taylor Thrasher, Sydnee Thrasher, Skyler, Griffin and Sara Mattox; great-grandchildren Ashlynn and Camden Thrasher. Announcement will be made for time and place to celebrate her remarkable life.
