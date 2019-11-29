KELLISON Donald Paul November 26, 2019 Donald Paul Kellison, 57, of Fincastle, Va., passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Community Church, 592 Lowe Street, Buchanan with Pastor Bryon Roth officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.