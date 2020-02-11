June 8, 1987 February 3, 2020 Emily Scot Cole Kelliher, born on June 8, 1987, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at her home in Little Elm, Texas. Emily was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dan and Evelyn Cole and Homer and Nell Chryssikos. She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Daniel Kelliher; their beloved dog, Coco; Bob's parents, Dennis and Denise Kelliher of Vermont; her parents, Scot and Lee Cole; sister, Alison, all from Salem; Bob's brother, Jim (Amy) and their children; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Emily grew up in Salem, Virginia, where she was a proud graduate of Salem High School and a very active student athlete. She attended Lynchburg University. Emily worked in the restaurant industry where she met Bob, the love of her life. They lived in the Roanoke area many years before moving to the Dallas, Texas, area in 2015. Emily was a kind and loving person who touched many lives. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed. Family and friends may visit at Salem Presbyterian Church on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. in Gresham Hall. A memorial service celebrating Emily's life will be held at Salem Presbyterian Church on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. Private interment will follow the service in the church's columbarium. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the National Eating Disorders Association at https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/ in memory of Emily.
