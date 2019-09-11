September 9, 2019 James L. (Jim) Kelley Jr., 62, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with interment following in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
