December 9, 2019 John Clifton Kelley, age 55, of Buchanan, Virginia, passed peacefully to his final reward on Monday, December 9, 2019, in Fredericksburg, Virginia. John was preceded in death by his daughter, Pauline Elizabeth Kelley; his father, M. A. Kelley; his brother, Lonnie Kelley; his father-in-law, C. J. Layman; and his niece, Amanda Layman Bradbury. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Rebecca Layman Kelley; his sons, Jack Bennett of Roanoke, Jakob Kelley and his girlfriend, Kelsie Young, of Troutville, Joshua Kelley and his girlfriend, Christie Jones; and by his daughter, Sara Kelley. He is also survived by his mother, Mary Wilkerson; his brothers, Phillip "Bumpy" Kelley and Donnie Kelley; his sister, Debra Andrews; his sister-in-law, Carol Kelley; his aunt, Patsy Moore; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Layman; his sister-in-law, Mary Spencer; brother-and sister-in-law, David J. Layman Sr. and Rebecca Layman; his brother-in-law, Michael W. Layman; his sister and brother-in-law, Bettie Ann Counts and Robert A. Counts; numerous nephews and nieces; a great-niece, several great-nephews, and many cousins. A celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, Virginia, 540-254-3000. A time of fellowship will immediately follow in the Botetourt Event Center. Please dress comfortably. John would like that. If you play an instrument or sing, please feel free to share a song or two during fellowship. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local backpack ministry or food bank as no child should ever go hungry. Matthew 19:14. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

