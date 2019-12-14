December 9, 2019 John Clifton Kelley, age 55, of Buchanan, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan. 540-254-3000. A time of fellowship will immediately follow in the Botetourt Event Center. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

