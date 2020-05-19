June 20, 1932 May 16, 2020 Helen Kirby Kelley, 87, of Draper, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in the Pulaski Health & Rehab Center. She was born on June 20, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Duval Adams Kirby and Maude Mae Allison Kirby of Draper. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Joseph Francis Kelley and her son John Duval Kirby. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sister, Jean K. Plott, Fairlawn; daughters, Martha K. Biggar (Ed), Draper and Elizabeth K. Whitman (Robert), Pulaski; son, Joseph N. Kelley, Draper; grandchildren, John and Julia Whitman, Pulaski; several nieces and a nephew; and numerous cousins and friends. She was a long-time member of the Draper's Valley Presbyterian Church. The family is grateful for the quality of care from the staff of Pulaski Health and Rehab, who became part or her family. They request no visitors at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Draper's Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 2755 Old Baltimore Rd., Draper, VA 24324, or to the charity of your choice. Mrs. Kelley's service will be private. Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

