October 30, 1948 May 19, 2020 David " Dave" Allen Kelley, 71, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Bristol, Tenn. He was born on Saturday, October 30, 1948 to the late Joseph Lewis "J.L." Kelley and Helen Claudine Tabor "Mamma Kell" Kelley. David proudly served his country in the United States Army. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by an infant sister, Joyce Leigh Kelley. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Nancy Kelley; children, Joanna Kelley of Roanoke, Va., Joshua Kelley of Roanoke, Va., Jack and Teresa Hamilton of Coeburn, Va., Melissa and Jay Edwards of Vinton, Va.; grandchildren, Jordan, Connie, Allie, Alexis, Caleb, and Marilyn; great-grandchildren, Jaydan and Aries; brother, Stephen and wife, Vickie Kelley of Roanoke, Va.; niece, Stephanie Joy; great-nephews, Axton and Cullen; sister-in-law, Barbara Frantz of Salem, Va. A celebration of David's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Valley Church, 8100 Angel Lane, Roanoke, Va, 24019, following all current occupancy policies with the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

