March 22, 2020 A. William "Bill" Kelley, 90, husband of Elizabeth Ann Dietz Kelley, died on Sunday, March 22, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born in Fish Creek near New Martinsville, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Albert and Bertha Blake Kelley. In addition to his wife of 59+ years, he is survived by his children, Dan Eastham (Peggy), Linda Eastham (Yvonne), Bill Kelley (Idelle), and Gregg Kelley; grandchildren, Rebecca Adams, Adam Eastham, Shawn Kelley (Katie), Taylor Kelley, Erica Reitsma (Jason), great-grandchildren, Liam A. Newberry, Caleigh Reitsma; brothers, Jim Kelley, Richard Kelley; and sisters, Cathy Dobbs, and Sally Richmond. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Don, John, and Fred Kelley. Bill graduated from Magnolia High School in 1949 and worked a good portion of his life for PPG Industries at the Natrium Plant in New Martinsville, W.Va. He was an active member of the United Methodist Church where he participated in several building projects. Over the years, Bill's service life included being a Jaycee, working with youth baseball, being a Mason and a Shriner. But most of all, Bill will be remembered as a kind and loving husband, father, and person. The service will be held at a later date.
