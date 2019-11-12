KELLER Mildred Elouise Aust October 8, 1930 November 10, 2019 Mildred Elouise Aust Keller, 89, of Pulaski, Va., known as "Duckie" to friends and family, went home Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was born in Pulaski on October 8, 1930. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman H. Keller Jr.; father, Charles Allen Aust Sr.; mother, Mary Trula Craig Aust; sisters, Jo Ann Aust Asbury, Ruth Marie Aust Harrell, and Lucy Jane Aust Duncan; and brother, Charles Allen Aust Jr. A graduate of Pulaski High School in 1949, Mildred Keller had a long career as a deputy clerk of the Pulaski Circuit Court. For many years she served as an election official and worked long, enthusiastic hours at the polls. Endlessly creative, she loved art, particularly making stained glass, creating jewelry, painting, and sewing. She was a skilled and expressive dancer, and she was dedicated to animal welfare and to her beloved animal companions. She traveled the world, but she still loved her home in Pulaski and her beautiful flower garden. On December 24, 1961, she made her Profession of Faith with First United Methodist Church in Pulaski. For the next fifty years she remained a devoted member, sometimes serving in the nursery and as a member of the United Methodist Women. She was also a staunch proponent of education, helping many family members pursue college. She was a long-time member of the Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley, a donor to community projects such as the restoration of Pulaski Theatre, and a friend to the Elks Lodge #1067 of Pulaski. She and her husband Norman were long-time members of the Pulaski Country Club. She is survived by her loving nieces, nephews, and their families: nephew, Charlie Byrd Duncan, his wife, Vann Duncan, and their daughter, Elizabeth Duncan, of Newbern; nephew, David Duncan, of Riner; niece, Donna H. Jackson, Winston Salem; great-niece, Shaylyn Jackson Huff, her husband Brad Huff, and their daughters Kylie Lindamood, of Winston Salem, and Brook Huff, of Pulaski; great-nephew, Shane Jackson, his wife Jaime Jackson, and their children, Ainsley Elizabeth and Maverick Ethan of Wilmington, N.C.; special great-great niece, Lexi Crigger, Pulaski; niece, April Joy Asbury and her fiance, John Edward Hambly, Pulaski; nephew, Roger Allen Asbury II, his wife Laura McManus Asbury, and their sons, Jesse Howard Allen Asbury and Daniel Franklin Aust Asbury, of Salem, Va. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Commonwealth Senior Living of Christiansburg and Medi Home Health Agency for their care and comfort. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at First United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Will Shelton officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 p.m. until the service hour. Burial will follow the service at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to First United Methodist Church or the Humane Society of Pulaski. Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.
