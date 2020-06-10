April 1, 1929 June 5, 2020 Gen went to join her Heavenly Father on Friday, June 5, 2020, while at home at Southminster. Gen was a devout Catholic who loved her church and loved being a Catholic. She was an active member of St. Gabriel. She taught bible classes and served her church in any way she could. In her younger days, Gen was multi-talented. She was a great seamstress and cook. She cut grass, waxed cars and painted and wallpapered their home. Gen volunteered at Hezekiah Alexander House as a docent. She worked at the mortgage department of NCNB. Additionally, Gen had a career with Royal Wire Products as a manager. In spite of a busy schedule, she never was too busy to help where needed, especially for St. Gabriel Church. Gen loved to read and to share her books with other friends. Gen was a special lady and she will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Keller; father, Charles Ervin Daniel; mother, Margaret Ruth Craig Daniel; sister, Shirley D. Faucette; brother, N.E. Daniel; niece, Carolyn Spangler; and nephew, Robert Thomas Daniel. Gen is survived by nephew, Donald Joe Wingo and wife, Pat, their daughters, Elizabeth and Brooke; nieces, Sarah Ann Whitner, Sarah Katherine Bell and her children, Emmaline, Landrie and Emory. There will be a private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Genevieve's name to St. Gabriel Church located at 3016 Providence Road, Charlotte NC 28211. Condolences may be left for the family at www.McEwenFS.com.
