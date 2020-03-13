March 10, 2020 Peggy J. Keith, 79, of Floyd, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Turpin, Pastor Cecil Brown, and Pastor Marvin Wade officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Keith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.