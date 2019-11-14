November 13, 2019 Edward Eugene Keith, 86, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Eddie is survived by daughter, Vicky of Roanoke; son, Bryan (Tracey) of Boones Mill; and granddaughters, Kelly and Grace. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel followed by a Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

