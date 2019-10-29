KEITH Betty Dulaney October 27, 2019 Betty Dulaney Keith, 78 of Floyd, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Gardner. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard R. Keith; children, Danny Keith (Jean), Louise K. Thomas (David), Amy Reed (Harvie), Gail Keith, and Marie Keith; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Turpin and Pastor Michael Pugh officiating. Interment will follow in the Duncan Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com

