September 11, 1935 August 12, 2019 Geraldine Dudley (Gerry) Keister, 83, of Roanoke and Richmond, Va., passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at her residence in St. Mary's Woods, Richmond, Va. She was born on September 11, 1935, in Rocky Mount, Va., to Carroll Dewitt Dudley and Rachel Webb Dudley. Gerry was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter Dudley (Buddy) Keister; and by her brothers-in-law, Pete Sledd and Joe Marshall. She is survived by her children, Martin (Tamara) Keister, Karen (Tod) Wray and Courtney (John) Reynolds; her grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kyle, Chase and Chandler Keister, Coleman Wray, and Rachel and Meg Reynolds; her sisters, Jeannette Sledd and Laverne Marshall; her brother, Wayne (Susan) Dudley; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Gerry spent her adult life in Roanoke, Va., and was a committed volunteer for the Cave Spring schools and area programs. She was an active long-time member of First Christian Church (downtown Roanoke) where she served as an elder, president of the Christian Women's Fellowship Organization, and as the church's first female trustee. Gerry was devoted to her family and her faith. Her family will receive friends on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 11 a.m. until her Celebration of Life Service at noon at Oakey's South Chapel. A private family burial will follow in Bluefield, Va. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Roanoke Rescue Mission, the Cave Spring Recreation Foundation, First Christian Church or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
