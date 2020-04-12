May 18, 1947 April 9, 2020 David E. Kegley, 72, of Roanoke, Virginia, sadly passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born on May 18, 1947, in Pulaski, Virginia, and was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Edna Kegley and a brother, Steven. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; his beloved daughters, Natasha Lynn Rogers (Jeff) and Nikki Janusz (Kenny); two precious grandsons, Wyatt and Eli Janusz; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Ricky Jones; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. David married his high school sweetheart, Diane, and was happily married for 52 years. He was an amazing Paw Paw who spent countless hours playing Legos and iPad games with his precious grandsons. His favorite outing was going for ice cream with his boys. David volunteered numerous hours helping his teacher daughter at Morningside Elementary School. He never missed a birthday, holiday or special school program for his grandsons. David was a graduate of National Business College. He was a devoted employee of Roanoke City Public Schools and retired after 40 years as Textbook Manager. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David KEGLEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.