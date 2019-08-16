KEFFER, Nellie Crush August 14, 2019 Nellie Crush Keffer, of New Castle, Va., passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 90. Nellie grew up in Botetourt County, Va. and moved to Craig County, Va. when she married Fred in 1951. They were married for 63 years. She was a devoted farm wife and mother who as an active member of her community. She was a longtime member of Bethel United Methodist Church and the Methodist Women. She retired from the accounting department at Virginia Tech after working 23 years. Nellie found great joy in assisting others whether it was making a pie for a fundraiser or taking food to a sick neighbor. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who liked nothing better than having the little ones visit the farm. Nellie was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Viola Crush, and husband Fred. She often said she missed Fred every day. She is survived by four children, Ken Crush of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Wanda Ostrander (Barry Hartman) of Roanoke, Va.; Frank Keffer (Mary) of New Castle; and Barbara Delong (Tom) of Havelock, N.C. Nellie has six grandchildren, Chris Ostrander (Deirdre) of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; Eric Ostrander (Lyndsey) of Roanoke; Anna McClure (Charlie) of Christiansburg, Va.; Andrew Keffer (Ashton) of New Castle; Ashley Franchi (Chris) of Cary, N.C.; and Brandon Delong (Allison) of Rolesville, N.C. She also loved her six great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Louise Mullins and Sam Duncan for the amazing love and care they gave Nellie 24 hours a day. Nellie was so grateful for all they did for her. We also wish to thank Intrepid Hospice and especially Cathy Brown for her loving support to Nellie and the family during these past few months. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church with Pastor Charles Stacey officiating. Interment will follow at Ross Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, consider donating in Nellie's honor to Bethel United Methodist Church, 9990 Cumberland Gap Road, New Castle, Va. 24217. Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com
