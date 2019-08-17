KEFFER Nellie Crush August 14, 2019 Nellie Crush Keffer, 90, of New Castle, Va., passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church with Pastor Charles Stacey officiating. Interment will follow at Ross Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com

