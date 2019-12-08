KEFFER Margaret Elizabeth Grissom November 23, 2019 Margaret Elizabeth Grissom Keffer, 94, of Blacksburg, and resident of Radford Health and Rehabilitation Center, went to be with the Lord peacefully on November 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Keffer Jr.; father, Leo Edwin Grissom; mother, Mary Kathren Cook; sisters, Kathleen Lovern, Virginia Bost; brother, Samuel "Bud" Grissom; grandson, James Kendall Bess. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn E. Bess and husband, William Rodney Bess of Radford; sons, James L. Keffer III and wife, Carolyn F. Keffer of Mathews County, Raymond Keffer of Blacksburg; grandsons, David Bess, Christopher Keffer, Adam Bess, Gregory Keffer; great-grandchildren, Ashley Bess Smith, Grace Bess, Madison Keffer, Carter Keffer; great-great-grandchildren, Olivia, Rylee, and Liam Smith; very close friend, Donna Webber, as well as many nieces and nephews. She worked for more than 10 years at Virginia Tech as a food lab technician. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel.

