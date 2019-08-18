KEENEY, William Lee July 12, 1936 - August 8, 2019 William L. Keeney, 83, of Moneta, Va., passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 8, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident. Mr. Keeney was an United States Army Veteran and retired from the City of Elgin, Illinois Police Department with 20 years of service. He proudly and willingly spent his career as a patrolman and enjoyed the connections and lasting relationships with the people he served as he was a people person. He was a member of Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta and a member of the Moneta Athletic Club (MAC). He was born on July 12, 1936 a son of the late William Duncan and Anna Martin Keeney and also preceded in death by one nephew, William E. (Bill) Heller. Mr. Keeney is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Donna J. Taylor Keeney; son, William Duncan (Jack) Keeney and his wife, Carla Henderson Keeney; daughter, Karin Ann Keeney; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia Keeney and Robert L. Heller; nieces and nephew, Kathryn Pollard (Steve), Annie Heller, Winky Heller (Bill's wife) and John Heller and their families; all of his friends and family at the Moneta Athletic Club (MAC). In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you consider donations in his name to your local SPCA or to the Moneta Athletic Club, 1039 Mayberry Crossing Dr., Moneta, Va. 24121 or donations can be made to the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation (LEF) for the William Lee Keeney Memorial Scholarship. LEF is a 501 (c)3 organization and donations are tax deductible as allowed by law. Credit card donations can be made atwww.lisdef.com/donate. Check donations can be made out to the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation and mailed to: 1565 C West Main Street, Lewisville, TX 75067. Please specify on the memo line that the donation is for the William Lee Keeney Memorial Scholarship. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Trinity Ecumenical Parish with Pastor Bea Miller officiating. Inurnment in the church Columbarium will be private. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount, Va. 24151 www.connerbowman.com
