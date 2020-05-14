May 11, 2020 Ralph Kenneth Keene, age 70, of Penhook, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital with his wife, Lois by his side after a short battle with cancer. Ralph grew up and lived in McDowell County, W.Va. during which he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. He later worked as a coal miner for many years until he moved to Penhook and worked as a welder for Fleetwood Homes until he retired in 2015. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Leona Keene, three sisters, one brother; and a daughter, Angela Hampton. He leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Lois; one son, Keith Steele and his wife, Keila; three grandsons, Keith Steele Jr. (Brittany), Ethan Steele and Zachary Hampton; granddaughter, Tiffany Brown; great-granddaughter, Autum Steele; brothers, Jerry, David and Roger Keene; sister, Patricia Turley, many nieces and nephews, and very special pet, Sophie. Private graveside services will be held Friday, May 15, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Park. A big part of our lives is gone now and we will miss you deeply my husband, our father, our grandfather, our brother and my friend. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.
