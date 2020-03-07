April 10, 1949 March 5, 2020 Willard "Bruce" Keen, age 70, of Christiansburg, Va., went to be with the Lord in his home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born on April 10, 1949, at his family home on Slate Creek Road in Grundy, Va. A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Virginia Funeral Home 3222 Slate Creek Road Grundy, VA 24614. In honor of Bruce, a donation to Harbor of Hope church 2720 Roanoke St. Christiansburg, VA 24073, or your local animal rescue would be appreciated.

