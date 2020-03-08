March 5, 2020 Charlene Huff Keen, 78, of Blacksburg, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Those gone before and awaiting her arrival are her parents, Charles D. Huff Sr. and Pearlie Linkous Huff; siblings, Carlyn (Fuzz) Huff, Roy Huff, Samuel Huff, Charles D. Huff Jr., Clara Sheppard, Maudie Ramsey, Polly Mullins; and special friend, Douglas Rodgers. She is survived by her siblings, Laura H. Williams, Treva M. Huff, Albert and Mary Huff, Billy E. Huff, Boyd and Connie Huff; very special niece and great-niece, Patty Bryant and Ashley Austin. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and extended family. Charlene retired from the controller's office at Virginia Tech. She faithfully attended Merrimac Pentecostal Holiness Church most of her life and served as church organist for many years. She was a prayer warrior and loved to read her Bible daily. The family would like to thank Dr. Harry McCoy, Dr. Maggie Belton, Carilion Hospice, and special thanks to Vanessa Medley, Melinda Huff, Sharon Spradlin, Patty Bryant, Lori Bryant, James Richardson, and especially her sister, Treva Huff and brother and sister–in-law, Boyd and Connie Huff for their support and care during Charlene's illness. Visitation will be on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Merrimac Pentecostal Holiness Church. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Richard Hall officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

