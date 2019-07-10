KEATON Rosa Lee Butler March 13, 1938 July 8, 2019 Rosa Lee Butler Keaton, 81, of Pipestem, W. Va., died early Monday morning, July 8, 2019 at Princeton Community Hospital with her loving family by her side. Born March 13, 1938, in Summers County, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Curtis and Ina Kincaid Butler. Rosa was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and to all her extended family. Rosa loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the Lerona United Methodist Church. Rosa worked at the Maidenform in Princeton before raising her family when they moved to Blacksburg in 1959. Rosa and Clyde had three children, Eddie Keaton, Jo Lynn Price and Deena Keaton Sexton. She worked for Corning Glassworks for 19 years making many long lasting and loyal friends, Eleanor Stevens, Rocky and Barbara Capozzi and Brownie Miller to mention a few. Rosa's father-in-law fell ill and she cared for him in their home in Blacksburg for 2 years after working at Hubble Lighting for a short time. Rosa went to work at Poly Scientific and worked there before leaving to join Clyde in retirement to Pipestem, W.Va. Rosa would create a new chapter in her life after Clyde passed with Charles W. Keaton of Speedway, W.Va. Together they formed a special bond and happy life in Pipestem. Rosa and Charles were married on November 30, 2013 with a church so packed with loved ones and friends and also, standing guests! Rosa and Charles were active in their church, Lerona United Methodist, by singing in the choir and attending every month the 3rd Friday night jam sessions and enjoyed their new life on the farm, with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her farm work and especially working with her John Deere tractor. In the evenings, she enjoyed learning to play the keyboard. Rosa fell ill in 2015 and by 2017 began dialysis. Charles performed the dialysis for her until her daughter, Jo Lynn and granddaughter, Debra took over hemo dialysis in the fall of 2018. We would like to thank the home dialysis nurses for all their expert training and leadership skills. They did more than that, they loved our family and we loved them. Rosa and the family would like to sincerely thank the nurses in the CCU at Princeton Community Hospital for all their compassion and true loving acts during Moma's stay there. Never before before have we had such an experience working with top professional in every aspect of her care. Drs, Sakkair and Eter have been no less than wonderful to have cared for our loved one. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 1st husband of 55 years, Clyde Arl Keaton; great-granddaughter, Brianna Speaks; and a sister, Neva Reed. Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband, Charles W. Keaton; three loving children, Eddie L. Keaton of Blacksburg, Va, Jo Lynn Keaton Price and husband Daniel of Blacksburg, Va., Deena Keaton Sexton and husband Bobby of Blacksburg, Va.; special daughter-in-law, Tammy Epperly. They shared grandchildren, Christi King (Wallace), Debra Snider (Carl), Lori Bostwick (Samuel) Bobby Joe (Nikki), Nikki Patsel (Chris), Olivia Keaton, Mitchell Keaton and Danny Price; great-grandchildren, Ethan Gray, Trysten King, Kolton Openshaw, Kynleigh Rose Openshaw, Justice Openshaw, Hayleigh Sexton, Cooper Bostwick, Carson Bostwick, Mazzy Price, Garth Boles (Abby), Lexie Speaks, Karly Speaks, Tyler Speaks, Britny Speak, Tori Jackson and Aiden Brown; great-great-grandchildren, Dixon Boles, Tinsley Boles, Akira Harrell and Milo Jackson; loving brother and sister, Willie Butler and Mary Ann McManaway both of Pipestem; brother-in laws, Steven Keaton and wife Betty, of Lerona, W.Va., Kenny Keaton and wife Delores (Dee) of Pipestem; sister-in-law, Janet Kennedy and husband, Jess of Rocky Gap, Va.; specific nephew, Bo Keaton; several loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her church family. Funeral services to celebrate the life of Rosa Lee Butler Keaton will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, from the Burns Wornal Chapel of the Memorial Funeral Directory on the Athens Road in Princeton with Pastor David White officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton. Friends may visit with the family Wednesday (today) from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Moma loved flowers, but at many family events, of which there was many and always well attended, we would have a money tree for collections to the National Kidney Foundation. So in lieu of flowers, please make donations in Rosa's memory to: The National Kidney Foundation of Maryland, 1301 York Road, Suite 209, Lutherville, MD 21093. Please be sure and write on the memo line in memory of Rosa Keaton. Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.memorialfd.com. Serving as pallbearers will be Bobby Jo Sexton, Bo Keaton, Sam Bostwick, Carl Openshaw, Chris Patsel, Tyler Speaks, Wallace King, Wayne Mann, Carson Bostwick, Cooper Bostwick, Kolton Openshaw, Aiden Brown and Ethan Gray. The Keaton family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton.
