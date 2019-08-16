KEATON Madison Shyanne March 23, 1995 August 13, 2019 Madison Shyanne (Shy) Keaton, of Hardy, Va., was welcomed into Heaven on the evening of Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the age of 24 as a result of a tragic car accident. Shy leaves behind her loving parents, Brian Keaton Sr. and Susan Johnson Keaton; her siblings, Brian Keaton Jr. (Tiffany), Jonathan Keaton (Alice), Kaitlin Keaton, and Abigail Keaton; an adorable nephew, Presley Keaton; maternal grandmother, Gina Smitherman; maternal grandfather, Jay Johnson; and paternal grandparents, James and Carolyn Keaton. She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins on both the Keaton and Johnson side who loved and supported her. Shy was born on March 23, 1995, in Noblesville, Ind. She grew up in Indiana and Pennsylvania. Shy was an energetic, precocious child. She was intelligent, fun-loving, determined, and bold. As a young girl, she had no trouble holding her own with children twice her age or size. Shy was a people-lover. She possessed a magnetic personality. She was quick to share her engaging smile with whomever she met. She was a good listener, compassionate, and ready to lend a hand to someone in need. Shy's life was not without many struggles but in 2017, she gave her heart to Jesus and He radically transformed her life. She became a student of God's Word and allowed it to change her from the inside out. Shy loved telling anyone who would listen about her relationship with God. Shy enjoyed working with her hands, scrapbooking, and writing in her spiritual journals. She loved worship music, attending church, facetiming her nephew, Presley, and hanging out with friends and family. She was currently employed as an In-home Direct Support Professional at ResCare Creative Family Solutions. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate her life and mourn her passing at EastLake Community Church in Moneta, Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, and her funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Shy's family desires that others may receive help in addiction. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the House of Hope at 5525 West US Hwy 40 in Brazil, Ind. 47834. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
