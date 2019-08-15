KEATON Madison Shyanne August 13, 2019 Madison Shyanne Keaton, 24, of Hardy, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Family and friends may gather from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the EastLake Community Church in Moneta. Her funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the church. Arrangements by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, 540-389-5441.

