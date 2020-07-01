June 23, 2020 Our sweet and loving John Jacob "Jake" Keaton, 23, of Vinton, Va., went peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Jacob is the loving son of Amy South and John Jay Keaton and will be forever missed by his daughter, Huntleigh Faith Manning, as well as his sisters, Brittney Keaton, Valeria Keaton, Hope Keaton, Kailey Keaton, Paris Keaton and a brother, Jayce Keaton. He is also survived by his grandparents, Eddie and Jane Glover of Vinton, Va.; Ira and Valinda (deceased) Poff of Buchanan, Va. and Warner and Deb Keaton of Roanoke, Va.; as well as, many aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many cherished friends. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Parkway Wesleyan Church with Pastor John Ott and Associate Pastor Mike Lauridsen officiating. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date due to Covid-19.

